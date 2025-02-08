Top Growth Stocks To Follow Today – February 08th

Novo Nordisk A/S, BlackRock, Blackstone, Apollo Global Management, Prologis, Welltower, and Venture Global are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies that typically have above-average revenue and earnings growth rates compared to other companies in the market. Investors are attracted to growth stocks for the potential to see their value increase as the company expands and increases profits. These stocks often do not pay dividends, as the company reinvests its earnings into further growth opportunities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.39. 8,697,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,598,048. The company has a market cap of $387.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $78.17 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.74.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $14.67 on Friday, hitting $991.95. The stock had a trading volume of 731,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,378. The stock has a market cap of $153.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,024.93 and a 200 day moving average of $968.12. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $745.55 and a 12-month high of $1,084.22.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

NYSE BX traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.11. 4,116,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,978. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $115.82 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,579. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.66. The firm has a market cap of $92.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Prologis stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,872,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Prologis has a 12 month low of $100.82 and a 12 month high of $135.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.24.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Shares of WELL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,219. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.54. Welltower has a 52-week low of $85.40 and a 52-week high of $143.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $88.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.86, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Venture Global (VG)

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

Venture Global stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,347,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,126,186. Venture Global has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

