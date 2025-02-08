Top Medical Stocks To Consider – February 08th

Eli Lilly and Company, UnitedHealth Group, Merck & Co., Inc., Walmart, Tempus AI, Danaher, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies in the healthcare sector that produce pharmaceuticals, medical devices, equipment, or provide healthcare services. These stocks can include companies that are involved in research and development of new drugs or medical technologies, manufacturing and distribution of healthcare products, or operating healthcare facilities. Investors may be attracted to medical stocks for their potential for profit growth due to the constant demand for healthcare products and services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE LLY traded up $7.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $878.09. 4,421,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,056,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $789.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $843.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.99, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $711.40 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $526.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,344,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,924. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $484.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $529.18 and its 200-day moving average is $564.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.26. 15,806,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,162,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.12 and a twelve month high of $134.63.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,439,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,084,413. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.07 and a 200 day moving average of $84.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $812.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $103.11.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

NASDAQ:TEM traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.96. 16,292,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,947,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.84. Tempus AI has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of DHR traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.92. 5,230,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,031. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.79. The company has a market cap of $149.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a twelve month low of $205.79 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE TMO traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $571.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,826,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $493.30 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $547.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $572.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

