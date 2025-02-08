Top Penny Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 05th

Pasithea Therapeutics, Asset Entities, Tilray, FuboTV, and Invivyd are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced, speculative stocks of small companies that typically trade for less than $5 per share. They are considered high-risk investments due to their volatile nature and lack of liquidity, making them appealing to traders looking for potential high returns in a short period of time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Pasithea Therapeutics (KTTA)

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in discovery, research, and development of treatments for central nervous system disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic mitogen-activated protein kinase, or MEK inhibitor for use in the treatment of a range of RASopathies, including neurofibromatosis type 1 oncology indications.

Pasithea Therapeutics stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.81. 59,015,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,734. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79. Pasithea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Asset Entities (ASST)

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

Asset Entities stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.76. 165,508,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,737,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 6.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. Asset Entities has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $4.30.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of TLRY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. 100,098,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,002,465. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. Tilray has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $989.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.07.

FuboTV (FUBO)

Shares of FUBO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,213,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,918,258. FuboTV has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.98.

Invivyd (IVVD)

Invivyd, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVVD traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $1.95. 42,109,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,928,125. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82. The company has a market cap of $232.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.61. Invivyd has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

