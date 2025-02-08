Top Technology Stocks To Follow Today – February 08th

NVIDIA, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Alphabet, Apple, Uber Technologies, and Broadcom are the seven Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks refer to the shares of companies that are primarily involved in the development, production, or implementation of technology-based products or services. These companies often include businesses in sectors such as software, hardware, internet services, semiconductor manufacturing, and telecommunications. Investing in technology stocks can provide opportunities for growth and innovation, but also often involves higher levels of risk and volatility compared to other sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,239,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,045,696. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

META traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $714.52. 16,401,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,161,075. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $414.50 and a 1-year high of $725.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $627.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $573.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $6.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $409.75. 22,864,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,704,654. The business has a 50 day moving average of $431.44 and a 200 day moving average of $423.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $385.58 and a 1-year high of $468.35.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $6.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.34. 49,226,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,597,338. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $130.66 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $5.59 on Friday, hitting $227.63. 39,626,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,424,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.26 and a 200-day moving average of $231.00. The company has a market cap of $3.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

NYSE:UBER traded up $4.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,720,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,054,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $157.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average of $70.12.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $6.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.87. The stock had a trading volume of 22,084,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,073,216. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.76 and its 200 day moving average is $184.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88.

