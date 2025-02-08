TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.61 and traded as low as $1.30. TOR Minerals International shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 22,855 shares changing hands.

TOR Minerals International Stock Up 6.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter. TOR Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 8.58%.

About TOR Minerals International

TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.

