Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

NYSE TD opened at $57.98 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.7482 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 7,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

