Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tosoh had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 6.49%.

Shares of TOSCF stock remained flat at $13.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.15. Tosoh has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78.

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides advance materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

