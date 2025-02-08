Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tosoh had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 6.49%.
Tosoh Price Performance
Shares of TOSCF stock remained flat at $13.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.15. Tosoh has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78.
About Tosoh
