Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) CEO David S. Regnery Sells 2,754 Shares

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total transaction of $984,114.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,142.46. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE TT opened at $356.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $384.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $265.37 and a one year high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Point Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.25.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

