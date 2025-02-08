Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies makes up 3.9% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $13,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TT. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 35,914.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,569 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,460,000 after purchasing an additional 671,691 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,337,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,563,000 after purchasing an additional 397,537 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 978,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,874,000 after buying an additional 293,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,175,000 after buying an additional 181,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TT opened at $356.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $265.37 and a 52-week high of $422.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $384.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,142.46. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,864.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,488. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,885. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.25.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

