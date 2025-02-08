Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) SVP Sells $70,806.78 in Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mairead Magner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of Trane Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,864.00.

NYSE TT opened at $356.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $265.37 and a 52-week high of $422.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $384.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,322,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 35,914.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,514,000 after buying an additional 1,640,569 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,460,000 after acquiring an additional 671,691 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,337,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,563,000 after acquiring an additional 397,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 455.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 427,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,977,000 after purchasing an additional 350,277 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TT shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.25.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

