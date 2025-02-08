TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.26 and traded as high as $4.43. TransAct Technologies shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 17,716 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TransAct Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a market cap of $43.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.73.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 36,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,599 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

Further Reading

