Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 27780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Transition Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06.

About Transition Metals

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.

