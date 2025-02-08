Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Takes Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 32,425.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 404,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,102,000 after purchasing an additional 403,701 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 459,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,893,000 after buying an additional 265,205 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,220,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,543,000 after acquiring an additional 85,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 29.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 253,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,847,000 after acquiring an additional 56,966 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $354.87 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $224.18 and a 52-week high of $393.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $359.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

CW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $215,865.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,237.60. The trade was a 10.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total transaction of $2,875,205.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,494,977.35. This trade represents a 17.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and have sold 23,064 shares valued at $8,157,322. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

