Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.62 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.55). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 44 ($0.55), with a volume of 26,730 shares changing hands.

Tribal Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of £93.95 million, a PE ratio of 4,400.00 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 43.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 47.62.

Tribal Group Company Profile

Tribal Group plc is a pioneering world-leader of education software and services. Its portfolio includes Student Information Systems; a broad range of education services covering quality assurance, peer review, benchmarking and improvement; and student surveys that provide the leading global benchmarks for student experience.

