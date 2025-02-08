Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 102 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $111.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $115.78.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

