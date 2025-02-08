Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at $10,884,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 64.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $69.22 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $77.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.22. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.78.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

