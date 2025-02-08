Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.27, but opened at $68.95. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $68.66, with a volume of 2,201,478 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.78.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TCOM

Trip.com Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group

The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,123,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,365 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,566,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,767 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $128,962,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 557.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,263,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,899,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.