TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

TPVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 31.2% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 75,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPVG stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $310.99 million, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.65 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

