TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.70.
TPVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Down 0.7 %
TPVG stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $310.99 million, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.65 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.