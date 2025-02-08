TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price (up previously from $1.40) on shares of TRX Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of TRX Gold stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 201.9% in the third quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 72,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48,705 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in TRX Gold by 9.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 334,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 29,416 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TRX Gold by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 168,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 32,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 506.7% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 145,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

