TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Shares Down 15.2% – Here’s What Happened

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Free Report) was down 15.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

TT Electronics Stock Down 15.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.

TT Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.