Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Twin Disc Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Twin Disc stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,901. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $157.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Disc

Twin Disc Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Twin Disc during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,384,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 753.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 13,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

