Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Shares of Twin Disc stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,901. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $157.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.23.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.09%.
Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
