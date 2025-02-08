Ubiquiti Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Ubiquiti has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. Ubiquiti has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $8.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Ubiquiti Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $392.56 on Friday. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $104.24 and a 1 year high of $469.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $369.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 532.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UI shares. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Ubiquiti from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $104.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

