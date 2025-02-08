UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for XPO (NYSE:XPO) Stock

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on XPO from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of XPO from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on XPO from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on XPO from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.72.

Get XPO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPO

XPO Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $148.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.12. XPO has a 12 month low of $97.03 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.