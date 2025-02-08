UBS Group Raises Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $91.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $82.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.72.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average is $64.24.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 20.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,648,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,759,000 after buying an additional 1,294,670 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1,390.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,361,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $386,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002,090 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,738,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,766 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,882,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,799,000 after purchasing an additional 223,831 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,854,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,117,000 after purchasing an additional 468,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

