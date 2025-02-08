Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Trading Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 443,897 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 776,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.22.

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Unicharm had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unicharm Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

