Uniserve Communications (CVE:USS) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 11952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a market cap of C$20.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Uniserve Communications Corporation provides Internet access, telecommunications, and commercial IT consulting services to residential, business, and enterprise customers primarily in British Columbia and Alberta. The company offers fiber, internet, and digital telephone plans. It also provides office in a box solution that provides hardware for computers and laptops, phones, various networking equipment, and productivity software; managed services, including managed IT, network, security, back up, and storage, as well as hardware as a service; and colocation, cyber security, and cloud services.

