Unison Asset Management LLC Acquires 112 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Unison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 0.9% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BWM Planning LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.6% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $465.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.26. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $485.84. The company has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $538.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.50.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

