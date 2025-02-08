Unison Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,405 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Unison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,291 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 4.5% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. MWA Asset Management boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 3,809 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,065. The trade was a 28.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $526.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $530.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $564.52. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $484.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.