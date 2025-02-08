United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 239.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.7% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 108,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after buying an additional 30,815 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 85,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in United Parcel Service by 12.7% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 16,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UPS opened at $113.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.46. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $158.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. This represents a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Baird R W lowered United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.73.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

