United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 255 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $90,721.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,696.56. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $3,536,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,330.28. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,614 shares of company stock worth $47,868,005. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTHR stock opened at $347.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $362.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.73. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $417.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57.

UTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.