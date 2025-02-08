Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Trading Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.06 and last traded at $14.05. Approximately 105,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 202,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Universal Music Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67.

Universal Music Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.