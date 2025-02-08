UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Stock Price Up 2.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.53 and last traded at $15.28. 7,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 14,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

UOL Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.11.

About UOL Group

(Get Free Report)

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Japan, the United States, Canada, Kenya, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UOL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UOL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.