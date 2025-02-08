Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Shares Up 1.6% – Should You Buy?

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Urbana Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83.

Urbana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.