Valero Energy Corporation Enters Underwriting Agreement for Senior Notes due 2030

Valero Energy Corporation, a leading energy company based in San Antonio, Texas, recently disclosed in an 8-K filing that it entered into an underwriting agreement on February 4, 2025. The agreement, termed the “Underwriting Agreement,” was established with Citigroup Global Markets Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, and Mizuho Securities USA LLC. This agreement pertains to the issuance and sale of $650,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.150% Senior Notes due 2030, known as the “Notes.”

The issuance of these Notes is being managed in conjunction with an Indenture established on March 10, 2015, between Valero Energy Corporation and U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association. The offering has been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and is being carried out in line with the prospectus dated January 30, 2025, supplemented by a prospectus supplement dated February 4, 2025. The issuance and sale of the Notes are anticipated to conclude on February 7, 2025.

The Underwriting Agreement, the Indenture, the terms of the Notes, and the form of the Notes have been filed or integrated by reference into the filing. This filing emphasizes that the report is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities related to the Notes offering in any jurisdiction where such actions would be unlawful. The securities are to be offered exclusively through a prospectus meeting specified requirements under the Securities Act.

Following the issuance of the Notes, Valero Energy Corporation remains committed to its financial transparency and solidifying investor confidence in its capital offerings. For a comprehensive understanding of the Notes and related agreements, interested parties are encouraged to refer to the detailed Prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This strategic move indicates Valero Energy Corporation’s proactive financial approach in managing its capital structure and optimizing funding opportunities to support its business operations in the energy sector.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

