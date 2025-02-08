Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$24.25 and last traded at C$24.25. Approximately 15,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 16,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.23.

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.97.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.