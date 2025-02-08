Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Apollon Financial LLC

Apollon Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2,990,669.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,639,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639,286 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,110,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 67,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,254,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,026,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of VCR stock opened at $378.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $284.84 and a fifty-two week high of $402.25.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

