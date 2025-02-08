Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Lifted by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 251.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,597,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 100,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,962,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,604,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VIG opened at $201.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.76. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.54 and a fifty-two week high of $205.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

