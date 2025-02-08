Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Holdings Decreased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $124.46 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $115.31 and a 1 year high of $137.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.