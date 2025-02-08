Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 145.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,533,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Trevian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, LongView Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $418.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $321.29 and a 1 year high of $428.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $417.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.60.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

