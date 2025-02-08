Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1,843.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $39,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,539,000 after buying an additional 501,703 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,188,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,221,000 after acquiring an additional 26,845 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,585,000 after acquiring an additional 510,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 390,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $621.05 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $478.25 and a 52 week high of $648.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $629.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $597.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

