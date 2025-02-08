Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.33. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $72.95 and a 1-year high of $78.89.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
