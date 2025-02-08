Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.33. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $72.95 and a 1-year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.