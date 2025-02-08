Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Dodds Wealth LLC

Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 571,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 14.7% of Dodds Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Dodds Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $45,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,196,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,222 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,067,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,679,000 after purchasing an additional 395,318 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,738,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,385,000 after purchasing an additional 375,394 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,403,000 after purchasing an additional 113,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,623,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,675,000 after buying an additional 59,941 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.75.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
