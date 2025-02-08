Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $277.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $225.69 and a 52 week high of $281.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.58.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

