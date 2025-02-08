Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Seamount Financial Group Inc.

Seamount Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $276.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.99. The stock has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $229.47 and a twelve month high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

