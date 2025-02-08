Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $75,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 82,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 116,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VONG opened at $105.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.08 and a 52 week high of $107.96.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

