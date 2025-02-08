Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s 3rd Largest Position

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $552.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $450.99 and a 52-week high of $561.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

