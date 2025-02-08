Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Capital Management Associates Inc

Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $552.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $549.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $531.09. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $450.99 and a 52-week high of $561.66. The stock has a market cap of $500.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

