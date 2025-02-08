Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 38,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $61.35 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $1.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

