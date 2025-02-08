Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) is Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s 9th Largest Position

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 2.5% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $15,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,168,000 after buying an additional 183,803 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $121.29 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $103.60 and a one year high of $123.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

