Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s 6th Largest Position

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.0% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 57,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 619,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,156,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,131,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $176.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.78. The stock has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.24 and a 12 month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

